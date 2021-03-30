Dept. of Game & Fish announces death of commissioner

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game & Fish reports that State Game Commissioner David Soules died suddenly on Friday. The department announced in a press release that Soules, 63, was appointed to the Commission in 2019.

While on the Commission, the department reports that Soules was active in negotiating the State Game Commission Easement for Hunter and Angler Access on State Lands Trust Lands with the State Land Office. Soules was also reported to have an interest in understanding the Mexican Grey Wolf Program and supported recovery efforts for many threatened and endangered species.

“We are heartbroken and saddened,” said Sharon Salazar Hickey, Chair of the State Game Commission in the press release. “David had the deepest passion and advocacy for hunting, wildlife, and the outdoors. So many knew him through his outstanding service on sportsmen and wildlife conservation boards and he was trusted and respected by the entire hunting and non-hunting wildlife conservation community.”