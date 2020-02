SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police departments continue to fight DWI as a way to honor two sisters killed by a drunk driver.

It has been 10 years since Dellyn and Deshauna Peshlakai were killed. They were sitting in the back seat of their parent’s car when James Ruiz slammed into them from behind in Santa Fe County.

On Sunday, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Santa Fe Police Department and New Mexico State Police will hold a Peshlakai memorial DWI checkpoint.