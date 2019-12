SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Department says it plans on asking for an increase in funding this legislative session.

A spokesperson tells News 13 the department will ask for a 5% budget increase. That adds up to about $170 million.

A PED spokesperson says that includes $93 million for raises and $45 million to support at-risk students. PED Secretary Ryan Stewart is set to present the budget before the legislative finance committee next Thursday.