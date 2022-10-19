SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The secretary for the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services will be leaving the position. A press release from the office of Michelle Lujan Grisham states Sonya Smith will depart next month to be closer to family.

The release states Smith supported the enactment of an income tax exemption for armed forces retirees and oversaw the launch of the Rural Veterans Transportation Program. The program provides free round-trip transportation for veterans in the state from 15 counties deemed as “highly rural” to any VA (or VA-approved) medical appointment.

While Smith was secretary, the department saw its highest number of Veterans Service Officers, reinstated the Women Veterans Program, and established a full-time tribal liaison for the department to support Native American veterans.

The governor’s office is in the process of appointing an interim secretary for the Department of Veterans Services. That appointee will be in place before Smith leaves on November 11.