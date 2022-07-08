NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Department of Transportation is trying to take a more eco-friendly approach to the plants growing along roadways. The DOT released a proposal for a new set of practices, designed to cut down on the need for mowing and herbicides.

The goal is to promote healthy and visually appealing roadside habitats for plants and pollinators. The plan includes practices for tasks like choosing plants and managing weeds. The DOT is seeking public input on the proposal. The last day to give feedback is August 8.