NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico transportation officials asked lawmakers Tuesday morning for more money this coming year to fix roads. They asked for more than $2 billion, that’s $889 million more than last year.

Some of the extra money would pay for the acquisition of right of way, planning, design and construction also to match federal funds for a number of road projects. Legislative Finance Committee members brought up specific projects they say are necessary for their own districts. The legislative session kicks off next month.