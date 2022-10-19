NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saturday is New Mexico’s missing persons day. The Department of Public Safety is hosting an event to help the families of those that have gone missing. The event will be at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families of missing persons will be able to file and update missing person reports, submit DNA records and meet with investigators or support services. The event also gives people the opportunity to spread awareness and information about their missing relatives. A light continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. For more information or to register for the event visit: iad.state.nm.us/missinginnewmexicoday/