ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Public Safety alongside the Bureau of Indian Affairs and New Mexico State Police held a first-of-its-kind “Missing in New Mexico” event. The event took place Saturday at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, helping family members of those who are missing to get more information and resources.

The Missing in New Mexico event brought family members of those missing like Cindy Hayes, whose brother, Leon, has been missing since February this year. “Without a body, without proof that it’s a homicide, criminal investigators can’t get in, and it kind of falls on us as a family to look for a loved one,” said Hayes.

Many were asking law enforcement agencies and other government agencies how they can help find their missing family. It even featured guest speakers from the Office of the Medical Examiner and the ‘NamUs’ database for missing people.

It provided an opportunity for families to update missing person reports, and even give DNA swabs to help match family members to anyone who is unidentified.

Those who were there said it’s about time they’re getting the help they deserve.

“It finally happening that something is being done, and I really appreciate that,” said Deiandra Reid, whose sister has been missing since 2004.

Earlier this year, the FBI announced there are 177 open cases of missing persons of Native Americans in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation.

The event also offered families access to support for grief and healing services. If you have any information on any missing persons, you are encouraged to call the New Mexico State Police.