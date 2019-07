SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is trying to fight opioid abuse with some very personal videos.

The video series called, “There Is Another Way,” tells the story of opioid abuse from three points of view: patients being treated, those who work with people being treated, and those who have loved ones impacted by addiction.

The Department of Health says there has been some decrease in drug overdose deaths in recent years, but we still have a long way to go.