Denver magazine ‘5280’ promoting tourism for Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City is being featured in a popular magazine in a neighboring state, showcasing all of its “quirkiest” spots. Denver magazine ‘5280’ is encouraging visitors to come here, highlighting all of the things people can do in just a couple days. While New Mexico normally competes with Colorado for tourism dollars, this summer, Denver is encouraging people to come see Albuquerque.

“We love Denver,” said Cory Campbell, Creative Director at La Cumbre Brewing Co. “We’re always doing promotions and stuff but it’s great to have them come down here and give us a little recognition in our hometown.”

Local spots featured include La Cumbre, the Frontier Restaurant, the KiMo Theatre and the Sandia Peak Tramway. The article touts how cheap it is to fly here and says the International Balloon Fiesta is a good time to visit.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is also featured. They say it’s great for the magazine to point out how much this area has to offer.

“We always think of Denver as this cool, hip place to kind of be and Albuquerque is just the same,” said Monique Fragua, Vice President of Commercial Enterprises for the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. “We want people to come here just as much to experience the culture, the community and the foods that we have.”

For locals who want to check out the featured spots or even plan a stay-cation in Albuquerque and check these out, 5280 has published the article online. The Albuquerque article is a part of their 2019 Traveler addition.