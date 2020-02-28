Live Now
Dental office in Rio Rancho uses therapy dog to keep patients calm

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho dentist office is offering a different kind of all-natural way to calm anxious patients. Sparkle is a dental therapy dog.

Sparkle is part of the non-profit Alliance for Therapy Dogs. When she is not visiting hospitals, she’s at New Heights Dental in Rio Rancho.

Sparkle may only weigh 4-pounds, but patients say having her around while their in the dental chair helps them stay calm.

Dr. Mike Sweeny says he enlisted Sparkle’s help as an alternate way to help calm nervous patients. Spark is one of three support dogs that visit New Heights Dental.

