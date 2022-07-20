LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Anti-abortion protests from across the country descended on Las Cruces Tuesday. The crowd gathered in triple-digit heat to protest the move of the “Pink House” to New Mexico where abortion remains legal. The Mississippi Clinic, formerly called Jackson Women’s Health, was at the center of the Supreme Court case that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned.

The clinic has already moved its equipment and furniture to Las Cruces and hopes to open in the coming days under the name “Las Cruces Women’s Health Organization.” Owner Diane Derzis says she was not fazed by the crowd saying, “that’s life at an abortion clinic.”