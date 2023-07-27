BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – There has been a last-minute pause on demolition for a historic railroad-era relic in Belen. Last month, city councilors voted to tear down the 114-year-old Kuhn Hotel citing years of crime problems at the vacant lot and a failure of the property owner to fix it up.

The hotel’s owner, Joan Artiaga, has now secured a hearing to postpone the hotel’s demolition. She said she has prospective buyers who would like to renovate the property into an apartment. The hearing is set for August 7.