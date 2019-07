SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- One New Mexico group is planning to bring thousands of Americans together.

Starting Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m., the Democratic Party Santa Fe is inviting the public to the Roundhouse for their Lights for Liberty vigil in protest of migrant detention camps.

The event will include talks by local leaders and neighbors as well as a candle lighting. Interpreting services will be available for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.