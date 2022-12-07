NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Deming woman has been charged with a hit-and-run incident that killed a woman in November. Police said Karina Gomez was hit on November 8 and died early the next day.

Officials alleged there was a large amount of evidence, including two pieces of a vehicle grill.

About two weeks later, a detective within the department who drove a Dodge Charger was able to compare the evidence and found that the grill matched the vehicle model.

Detectives rechecked surveillance video which found a Charger had driven by near the time of the crash. The vehicle reportedly belonged to Cassandra Jasso.

When detectives talked to Jasso, they said she admitted to hitting someone and leaving but didn’t realize Gomez had died until later. They said she also tried to repair the damage to the charger.

Jasso has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a death and tampering with evidence.