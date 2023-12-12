DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A fifth grade teacher in Deming was awarded the 2023-24 Milken Educator Award and $25,000.

Magali Gomez was surprised with the award at her school, Ruben S. Torres Elementary School, Tuesday morning. Gomez was told the assembly was to celebrate students’ improved attendance rates; however, the celebration was for her. “I am very honored. I still can’t believe it, but I’m very, very grateful,” Gomez said during her acceptance speech.

Gomez empowers students to use data-trackers to chart their own growth as they learn new sight words; incorporates color-coded strategies for teaching math; teaches communications skills through a hands-on journalism project that encourages students to use data-driven journalism techniques to inform their writing; and weaves project-based learning into her curriculum, according to her biography on the Milken Educator Awards’ website.

Dr. Jane Foley, Milken Educator Awards senior vice president, New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales and Dr. Arsenio Romero, New Mexico secretary of public education, were there to congratulate Gomez. “Magali Gomez truly embodies the spirit of the Milken Educator Award. She is a teacher leader, an innovator in the classroom, and an inspirational role model who achieves great gains with her students,” Foley, a 1994 Milken Educator Award recipient from Indiana, stated in a news release.

The award also comes with a lifelong membership to the Milken Educator Network, an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles in June 2024, and other perks. “Her [Gomez] ability to adapt the latest evidence-based teaching models to relatable lessons for her students has produced tremendous academic achievement growth in reading, math, and language. Combined with her leadership in her school and willingness to go the extra mile for her students makes her exactly the kind of educator New Mexico students deserve,” said Romero.