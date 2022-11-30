DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – People in a New Mexico city are double-checking their water bills these days. There are claims the City of Deming has been overcharging water customers and ignored the problem. Now, an audit will be done.

Until Tuesday, Alexi Jackson was the Deming Community Services Director. He said his contract was terminated after claiming the city was over-billing residents.

“The size of water leaks people are getting billed for, your neighbors, your whole block, would be a swimming hole,” said former Deming Community Services Director Alexi Jackson.

Jackson said he started to notice dramatically higher water usage on his bill, starting in January 2021. That’s when he realized there were also two identical figures on his bill. He said, when he asked around, other residents in Deming had similar complaints.

This Monday, the city announced on social media it would be contracting an independent auditor to look into the metered utilities.

“Our community deserves the truth. At a time when inflation is squeezing our rural communities for every dime, being overcharged for water is the last thing we should be worried about,” said State Representative-Elect Jenifer Jones (R-Deming).

The city’s message also said the audit will look at procedures for receiving meter readings and the process used by the billing clerk to check readings.

No word on when the audit will begin, but on the city’s Facebook page, they say the results will be made public as soon as possible. KRQE tried contacting the City of Deming for comment on the controversy but has not heard back.

State Senator Crystal Diamond also spoke on the accusations, saying they’re of great concern. She said if the city has overcharged residents for whatever reason, they need to be reimbursed.