Deming Police Department issues Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 53-year-old man

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – The Deming Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 53-year-old Levi Neal Grelle. Grelle is described as being five-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair.

Police say he was last seen driving west on NM State Road 418 leaving Deming on the evening of July 24, 2020. Grelle was driving a 1988 white and blue Ford Bronco that has a yellow balloon New Mexico license plate that reads KZD-742.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark shirt. Police state it is unknown where Grelle was headed. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Levi Grelle you asked to call the Deming Police Department at 575-546-3011 or to dial 911.