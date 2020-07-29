Deming Police Department issues Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 53-year-old man

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – The Deming Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 53-year-old Levi Neal Grelle. Grelle is described as being five-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair.

Police say he was last seen driving west on NM State Road 418 leaving Deming on the evening of July 24, 2020. Grelle was driving a 1988 white and blue Ford Bronco that has a yellow balloon New Mexico license plate that reads KZD-742.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark shirt. Police state it is unknown where Grelle was headed. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Levi Grelle you asked to call the Deming Police Department at 575-546-3011 or to dial 911.

(images courtesy New Mexico State Police)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss