Deming firefighters walking off the job over pay dispute

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A majority of the firefighters in the Deming are walking off the job because of pay issues. Members say of the 21 firefighters in the department, at least 15 have given their two weeks notice. It comes after they say the city gave Deming Police officers a raise of several dollars an hour but decided not to give a raise to firefighters.

“What if the community calls 911 and they didn’t respond and nobody answered. Then that’s going to change things. Is that where we have to go just give them fair wages and compensation?” said Robert Sanchez, president of NM Professional Firefighters Association.

Families say some of the firefighters are making just $12 an hour, some of them have been there close to a decade. Firefighters say they don’t feel supported. “They work every day and we have the community’s back every day well have our back now, for one time. I think the community in Deming is noticing that but not the city council members or the mayor are noticing that so that is the problem,” Sanchez said.

On Monday, community and family members are protesting outside city hall. City council has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to address the situation. It is a closed session.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city administrator for more information and comment but have not heard back.