DEMING, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Deming continues to help incoming migrants despite the state of emergency they declared three months ago.

Back in May, KRQE News 13 reported that Deming declared a state of emergency due to the influx of migrants. The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that Luna County, where Deming is located, is one of the poorest in the state.

Still, the city council set aside $1 million alongside the state-issued $250,000 to help the continuing flow of migrants.