Deming art students enter Vans competition

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Deming High School’s art department is competing in the Vans custom culture art competition. Students created this sculpture using old Vans and this custom pair of Vans hoping to win the $50,000 prize.
If they do, they say part of the money will go back into the community to create murals in downtown Deming. It would also be used to invest in technology and art supplies and to help students travel to check out museums and galleries.
You have until Friday to cast your vote.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites