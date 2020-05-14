Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Deming art students enter Vans competition

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Deming High School’s art department is competing in the Vans custom culture art competition. Students created this sculpture using old Vans and this custom pair of Vans hoping to win the $50,000 prize.

If they do, they say part of the money will go back into the community to create murals in downtown Deming. It would also be used to invest in technology and art supplies and to help students travel to check out museums and galleries.

You have until Friday to cast your vote.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss