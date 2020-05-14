Deming art students enter Vans competition

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Deming High School’s art department is competing in the Vans custom culture art competition. Students created this sculpture using old Vans and this custom pair of Vans hoping to win the $50,000 prize.

If they do, they say part of the money will go back into the community to create murals in downtown Deming. It would also be used to invest in technology and art supplies and to help students travel to check out museums and galleries.

You have until Friday to cast your vote.

