NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is holding delinquent property tax auctions in September. The auctions are being held in Lea, Chaves and Lincoln Counties. When the county and state are unable to collect delinquent taxes, the properties are auctioned.

Delinquent property tax auctions

Lea County – 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, 100 North Main, Suite 3-C, Lovington

– 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, 100 North Main, Suite 3-C, Lovington Chaves County – 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, 1 St. Mary’s Place, Suite 200, Roswell

– 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, 1 St. Mary’s Place, Suite 200, Roswell Lincoln County – 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, 300 Central Ave., Carrizozo

Auction registration begins at 8 a.m. in person on the day of the action. Anyone wishing to participate must be registered. For more information on the auctions, click here.