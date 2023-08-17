NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is holding delinquent property tax auctions in September. The auctions are being held in Lea, Chaves and Lincoln Counties. When the county and state are unable to collect delinquent taxes, the properties are auctioned.
Delinquent property tax auctions
- Lea County – 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, 100 North Main, Suite 3-C, Lovington
- Chaves County – 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, 1 St. Mary’s Place, Suite 200, Roswell
- Lincoln County – 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, 300 Central Ave., Carrizozo
Auction registration begins at 8 a.m. in person on the day of the action. Anyone wishing to participate must be registered. For more information on the auctions, click here.