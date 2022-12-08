back view of buyers showing auction paddles with numbers nine and three to auctioneer during auction

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) –The state’s Taxation and Revenue Department will hold a delinquent property tax auction next week over two days. The auction will take place on Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14 in the Luna County Administration Building at 700 S. Silver Ave. in Deming. The auction will start at 10:00 a.m. on both days.

More information is available on the Delinquent Property Tax Auctions page. Registration will begin in person one hour before the auction starts and will end when the auction begins. All bidders must be registered.