SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Delinquent properties in Curry County will soon be on the auction block. The Taxation and Revenue Department will hold a delinquent property tax auction on August 30.
It will take place at 417 Gidding Street, Suite 150 in Clovis beginning at 10:00 a.m. More information on the auction is available on the department’s website.