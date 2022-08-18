SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Delinquent properties in Curry County will soon be on the auction block. The Taxation and Revenue Department will hold a delinquent property tax auction on August 30.

It will take place at 417 Gidding Street, Suite 150 in Clovis beginning at 10:00 a.m. More information on the auction is available on the department’s website.