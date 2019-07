ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Defense bill could soon bring millions of dollars to New Mexico military bases and national labs.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the bill would improve technology at facilities which include Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base and Holloman Air Force Base.

The bill already passed the Senate. The House is scheduled to vote on the bill sometime next week.