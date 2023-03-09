ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Public Library is offering to help with legal issues at one of its branches. Public defenders are hosting “office hour” sessions.

During the event, public defense attorneys and social workers will be helping people with any of the following topics:

Confidentially addressing warrants

Reviewing Case evidence

Case updates

Schedule questions

Finding resources

The office hours will take place at the International District Library located at 7601 Central Avenue NE (87108). They take place every third Friday (see below) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 17

April 7

April 28

May 19

June 9

June 30

Questions can be directed at the library through email at internationaldistrict@cabq.gov or by phone at 505-768-4970.