ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Public Library is offering to help with legal issues at one of its branches. Public defenders are hosting “office hour” sessions.
During the event, public defense attorneys and social workers will be helping people with any of the following topics:
- Confidentially addressing warrants
- Reviewing Case evidence
- Case updates
- Schedule questions
- Finding resources
The office hours will take place at the International District Library located at 7601 Central Avenue NE (87108). They take place every third Friday (see below) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 17
- April 7
- April 28
- May 19
- June 9
- June 30
Questions can be directed at the library through email at internationaldistrict@cabq.gov or by phone at 505-768-4970.