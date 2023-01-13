SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County District Attorney and the special prosecutor said they will decide by the end of the month whether to pursue charges in the deadly shooting during the filming of the movie “Rust.”

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun loaded with real bullets on set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released its full report back in November, which found there had been problems on set with the handling of weapons and that a crew member had walked off set over safety concerns.

The state Environment Department released the results of its own investigation in April, showing that firearm safety procedures were not followed on set and fined the production company.