SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s governing body is expected to vote on plans to renovate Santa Fe’s Midtown Campus Wednesday night. They are expected to vote on the issue at 5 p.m.

The plans are designed to help the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market-rate and affordable housing. It will also serve as a new hub for the city, with everything from performance spaces to film production facilities. The city’s governing body is hosting a special hearing Wednesday evening and are expected to vote on the proposal.