BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Local officials are investigating a possible homicide. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said they responded to report of shots fired around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

Near Powers Way Road and Moore Drive SW, BCSO said a person was found dead inside a vehicle.

Detectives are working on the case to determine what happened. They are treating the incident as a possible homicide.