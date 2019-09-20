Deceased New Mexico senator to lie in state at the capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A longtime Northern New Mexico Senator is being remembered at the state capitol.

Senator Carlos Cisneros served the state legislature for the last 34 years, making the Questa Democrat one of the state’s longest-serving legislators. On September 27, his body will lie in state at the State Capitol rotunda before a memorial service at 1 p.m.

On Saturday, September 28, there will be a service at The Light at Mission Viejo Church at 5 p.m. Senator Cisneros died Tuesday of a heart attack at age 71.