Deadly crashes prompt distracted driving crackdown in Lea County

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies and State Police are cracking down on distracted driving in one New Mexico County.

State Police say reckless and inattentive drivers have caused seven deadly crashes in Lea County. One crash Wednesday left three people dead near Hobbs. On July 11, five people were killed in a crash also in Hobbs.

They will join deputies in joint patrols, focusing on companies who operate unsafe vehicles. There will also be “zero tolerance” for drivers who don’t obey traffic laws.