Deadly Santa Fe crash may have been caused by medical episode

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A man from Texas was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Thursday.

Officers with the Santa Fe Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Lujan Street around 2:15 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police say they discovered an overturned Lexus on the sidewalk and a disabled Ford in the northbound traffic lanes.

Following an initial investigation including information provided by witnesses, police say it appears the 68-year-old driver of the Lexus, Terry Dickerson of Ozona, Texas, had experienced a medical episode that contributed to the vehicle crash. Dickerson was pronounced deceased.

Two other passengers of the Lexus, a teen male, and adult female were taken to the scene of the hospital. The adult female driver of the Ford was also taken to a hospital.

Police say those individuals are in stable condition. The SFPD says further investigation will be needed in order to determine whether Dickerson’s death was a result of the medical episode or the crash.

The crash and following investigation caused delays on Cerrillos Road. The roadway was reopened around 8 p.m. Thursday.