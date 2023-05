SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are looking for the owners of a number of items acquired by the department. The deadline to claim property from police custody is Tuesday.

A list of unclaimed property is available to view by the public online. Proof of ownership is required for unclaimed property. Unclaimed weapons and hazardous materials will be destroyed and some other items will be auctioned off.

Some property, including contraband, may be used for government purposes.