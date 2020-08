SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deadline is quickly approaching to nominate someone for New Mexico Magazine’s True Hero award. The publication is taking nominations to honor New Mexicans who have served their community over the past 12 months.

That includes health care workers, educators, volunteers, philanthropists, artists, and others. The magazine will select ten winners and honor them during a virtual ceremony in November. You have until midnight Friday to submit your nominations.