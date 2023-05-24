LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The deadline is getting closer for New Mexico farmers to submit their 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaires. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will end its data collection on May 31.

“The information provided by each of us is used to tell an accurate story about the impacts of agriculture in our local communities, state, and nation,” said New Mexico Agriculture SEcretary Jeff Witte. “Without accurate data, we simply cannot tell our story, and policymakers will make decisions with only partial information.”

The USDA NASS says if people have produced and sold $1,000 or more of agricultural product in 2022, or normally would have sold that much, they are considered a farm under the USDA’s guidelines. If you are a landowner who leases their land to producers or is solely involved in conservation programs, you are still required to respond.

People can do so online or by mail. The results of the census will be available in early 2024.