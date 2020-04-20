Deadline extended to submit art for NMSP coloring book

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Your children still have time to help out New Mexico State Police.
Last month, NMSP launched a coloring book contest. Police are now pushing the deadline back to May 17.
They’re asking kids to draw and color a picture of what they think of when they picture State Police. Prizes will be awarded to the best pictures.
Artists are asked to include their name, grade, school, and a contact phone number in their submissions. Submissions will be accepted from children in kindergarten through 12th-grade and can be sent to
Public.relations@state.nm.us or mailed to:
New Mexico State Police
Attn: Community Engagement
2501 Carlisle Bvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
You can download a blank entry sheet here.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites