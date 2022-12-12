NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Applications for Bernalillo County district attorney have been extended. DA Raul Torrez is leaving the position to take over as the new state attorney general. That means Bernalillo County needs a new DA.
Applicants need a degree from an accredited law school, at least seven years of practicing law, and live in the second judicial district in New Mexico. The deadline is now December 23. The governor will pick the new DA.