Deadline approaching for comment on NM uranium mine clean-up

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Nuclear regulators are considering a proposal to move waste from a former uranium mine. The proposed clean-up effort involves moving 1 million cubic yards of waste to a mill site less than a mile away from a western New Mexico uranium mine.

But indigenous activists and nuclear watchdogs say that doesn’t go far enough in protecting surrounding Navajo communities form more contamination. The deadline is Thursday to comment on a draft environmental review of the proposal. It will then be up to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to make a final decision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES