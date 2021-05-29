Deadline approaching for comment on NM uranium mine clean-up

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Nuclear regulators are considering a proposal to move waste from a former uranium mine. The proposed clean-up effort involves moving 1 million cubic yards of waste to a mill site less than a mile away from a western New Mexico uranium mine.

But indigenous activists and nuclear watchdogs say that doesn’t go far enough in protecting surrounding Navajo communities form more contamination. The deadline is Thursday to comment on a draft environmental review of the proposal. It will then be up to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to make a final decision.