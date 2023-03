CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Authorities are investigating a homicide. A dead person was found on the side of a road in New Mexico.

The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide scene east of Roswell, New Mexico. A dead woman was found on the side of the road. Her body was discovered east of the Bottomless Lakes turnoff on 380 East.

No other information has been released so far.