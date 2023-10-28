NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) held a drug take back to help get unused medications off the street.

The DEA and its partners had 10 locations across west Texas and New Mexico, including four locations in Albuquerque.

They accepted tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs, even old or expired ones.

“Take Back Day” offers free and anonymous medication disposal. The event happens twice a year, one in April and one in October.

