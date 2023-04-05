NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has announced its 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA will collect prescription drugs from the public on Saturday, Apr. 22, completely free of charge.

Disposal of medications can be completed at over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide and all drop-offs can be done anonymously. According to the DEA, “Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.”

Items accepted

Tablets

Capsules

Patches

Any other solid forms of prescription drugs

Liquid drugs (if sealed tightly in their original container)

Items not accepted

Syringes

Sharps

Illicit drugs

Drop-offs will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 22. For a full list of drop-off locations, click here.