Daycare workers convicted of leaving kids in hot car released from prison pending appeal

A mother and daughter sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for the death of a toddler at their daycare are being released from prison, for now.

On Wednesday, May and Sandi Taylor took their case to the supreme court, their lawyer arguing this was just a tragic accident and the women are paying too steep of a price for it. Now they’ll be free until their appeal is heard.

“We were confident and we believe that this would happen with Sandi and Mary Taylor based on the issues that were raised at trial, and raised in our appeal. So while we’re not surprised, we’re just ecstatic,” said Tye Harmon, Taylor’s attorney.

The pair were convicted last year in the death of 22-month-old Maliya Jones, and injuries to then two-year-old Aubri Loya. Prosecutors say two girls were left in a hot car for almost three hours while at the Taylor Tots Daycare in Portales, in July 2017.

Wednesday, the State Supreme Court heard arguments asking the justices to release the pair while they await an appeal on the convictions of reckless child abuse resulting in death, and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm. While the State Supreme Court Justices have not released their explanation for releasing the women, today they ruled in their favor.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb says she is disappointed with the decision, but optimistic the Court of Appeals will uphold the convictions, and the Taylors will go back to prison. “I believe the District Court Judge is in the best position to understand what happened at trial and whether there is a likelihood that the verdict would be reversed, or a new trial would be ordered,” said Reeb.

There’s no timetable for when the court of appeals will rule on the case, but both sides say it could be awhile. The pair is expected to be released tonight after posting a $10,000 bond. Their conditions of release will also be reviewed during a hearing next week.

As part of the appeal, Taylor’s attorneys are arguing the state did not produce any evidence that either of the women intended to leave the children in the car.