PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The case of the Portales daycare owners, convicted of reckless child abuse for leaving two children in a hot car, heads to the New Mexico Supreme Court tomorrow. Mary and Sandi Taylor are serving more than 30-years for leaving 22-month-old Maliyah Jones and 2-year-old Aubrianna Loya in a hot car for three hours in July 2017. Jones died and Loya suffered permanent brain damage.

Previous Coverage

The New Mexico Court of Appeals upheld their conviction but their attorney is appealing to the high court arguing that prosecutors misused the change of reckless child abuse, claiming that there was never any intent to leave the girls behind. The hearing starts at 9 a.m, May 5.