Data breach reported at Presbyterian Healthcare

Don Juan de Onate statue in Rio Arriba County comes down
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Presbyterian Healthcare is notifying thousands of patients about a data breach. The company says someone gained access to customer’s private information through an email phishing scam last year. Information like names, birth dates, medical record numbers, and email addresses of roughly 183,000 patients. Presbyterian says its enhancing security measures and recommends everyone carefully review any statements from medical providers. They say there was no access to health records or billing systems.

