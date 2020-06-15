Data breach reported at Presbyterian Healthcare

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Presbyterian Healthcare is notifying thousands of patients about a data breach. The company says someone gained access to customer’s private information through an email phishing scam last year. Information like names, birth dates, medical record numbers, and email addresses of roughly 183,000 patients. Presbyterian says its enhancing security measures and recommends everyone carefully review any statements from medical providers. They say there was no access to health records or billing systems.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites