Data breach reported at Presbyterian Healthcare

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A monument to a controversial Spanish conquistador is coming down in northern New Mexico. Monday crews began removing the statue of Don Juan de Onate in Alcalde. From the video, crews are seen carrying the statue away on a forklift. For years, activists have fought to get rid of Onate monuments around the state saying he represents the cruelty Native Americans suffered as conquistadors pushed out the Native people to claim the land.

Onate himself is known for the 1599 Acoma Massacre that left hundreds of Acoma dead many with their feet cut off. He's also known as the founder of the colony of New Mexico where Spanish families would settle. Hundreds have petitioned to the Rio Arriba County Commission to remove the statue and Monday they did but according to County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo, the county manager authorized the removed based on information that destruction or damage to the statue at a planned demonstration Monday and in the future was highly probable.