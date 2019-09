SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the scary moments when a State Police officer veered into oncoming traffic and was hurt in a crash.

Officer Thaxter Richard was driving on Highway 90 between Silver City and Lordsburg in the pouring rain a couple of weeks ago. He came over a hill and lost control, or hydroplaned.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries, but that’s all State Police are saying about the crash.