DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial for fallen police officer Darian Jarrott was unveiled in Deming on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales and lawmakers joined Jarrott’s family.

Officer Jarrott was shot and killed during a traffic stop two years ago. The memorial was funded in part by capital outlay dollars appropriated by state Senator Crystal Brantley.

Sen. Brantley, along with Representatives Luis Terrazas and Jenifer Jones sent this statement: