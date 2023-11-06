DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial for fallen police officer Darian Jarrott was unveiled in Deming on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales and lawmakers joined Jarrott’s family.
Officer Jarrott was shot and killed during a traffic stop two years ago. The memorial was funded in part by capital outlay dollars appropriated by state Senator Crystal Brantley.
Sen. Brantley, along with Representatives Luis Terrazas and Jenifer Jones sent this statement:
“We join our community today in solemn resolve to never let the sacrifice of Officer Jarrott be forgotten. He paid the ultimate price for the peace and safety we enjoy as citizens, and it was an honor to dedicate this memorial alongside his family and community.”
“Today serves as a stark reminder of the threat our law enforcement officers face on a daily basis, including gang violence, fearless criminals, an open border, catch-and-release policies, and a fentanyl crisis growing to epic proportions. Weak-willed politicians can no longer hide behind their ineffectual excuses. We can and we must do more to secure our border, target gang members, and keep hardened career criminals off the streets. Anything less is just empty political platitude and the people of New Mexico are tired of it.”Senator Crystal Brantley (R-Elephant Butte), Representative Luis Terrazas (R-Silver City), Representative Jenifer Jones (R-Deming)