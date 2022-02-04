NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On the first anniversary of his death, New Mexico State Police are honoring fallen Officer Darian Jarrott. He was shot to death in February 2021 after pulling over a pickup on Interstate 10 in Luna County while helping homeland security with a drug trafficking investigation.

Friday, state police held a private ceremony rededicating a corridor of I-10 to Jarrott. The New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrot Memorial Corridor is an 18-mile stretch in Luna County. Officer Jarrot’s name will also be placed at the District 12 office in Deming.

“Every citizen of this community and state, every current officer – we’re all here – and every future officer will also know we lost one of our best,” a speaker at the memorial said. Friday’s memorial was live-streamed on NMSP’s Facebook page.