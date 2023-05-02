LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) –The fourth phase of construction at the Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center is almost done. The expansion has been years in the making with the fourth phase starting last year.

The center has been focused on youth sports but will soon be able to accommodate adult leagues.

“We’re going to be able to expand to the adults because that’s not something we’ve been able to offer,” said Park and Recreation Director Jason Duran, “Right now, we’re limited to certain amount of teams just because of the amount of space we have, but now that we have this new space ,they’re going to expand immensely.”

The Village of Los Lunas funded the $7 million project. The expansion includes a new gym, a new entryway, new restrooms, and several rooms that can be used for multiple programs. On weekdays, they see anywhere between 200-300 people, and on the weekends, that number triples.

“On the weekend is when we get tons of participants, you know, through our youth leagues and adults participation, anywhere between 1,000 to 1,500 people,” said Duran.

Phase Four of construction is expected to be completed by the end of the summer. There’s been no word yet on when crews will start the final phase of construction. It will include an aquatic center, which is estimated to cost around $20 million.