ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday morning some University of New Mexico Students took part in the school’s second “Dancing in the Cave” event at UNM’s Maxwell Museum of Anthropology. The idea behind the event was to give students a fun and energetic way to start the day, dancing, as they say our ancestors once did.

The first event was put on last month on Groundhog day, because the event was so popular, the museum decided to bring it back. The curator of education at the museum, Julian Carrilo has hopes the event will continue. “My goal is to really open the space, invite anyone to come, and for them to learn about what we are doing. We have exhibits, they are temporary so we want people to come,” Carrilo said. The museum says it is hoping to make Dancing in the Cave a monthly event for students to attend.