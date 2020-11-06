Dance company partners with local animal shelter for calendar

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Local dancers are teaming up with some local shelter dogs to raise money in a very fun way. Members of Magnified Dance Ensemble have put together a 2021 calendar featuring dancers with animals at Watermelon Ranch. Organizer Heidi Anderson says they’re trying to get creative with fundraising for both nonprofits during the pandemic. The dance group picks a different benefactor each year.

The dancers had a lot of fun. “It was fun, we all got to stay there with the dogs and all sit there and pose and I loved that all the photoshoots and the unique costumes; my mom picked them out,” said dancer Charlotte Anderson.

The money raised is split between the groups. For the dancers, it pays for training and venues; for the pet, food, and other needs.

